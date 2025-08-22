EXCLUSIVE: How I Miss Out On Super Eagles Squad To 1994 World Cup –Elahor

Former Nigeria international Friday Elahor has revealed that a knee injury cost him a place in the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Elahor disclosed this to Completesports.com in an exclusive interview on Thursday, during the service of songs and public presentation of the biography of late Peter Rufai at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Elahor featured for the Super Eagles between 1990 and 1993, scoring one goal in 14 appearances.

The 57-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad that reached the final of the 1990 AFCON and lost 1-0 to hosts Algeria.

Also, Elahor was in coach Clemence Westerhof side that placed third at the 1992 AFCON in Senegal.

However, Elahor was not part of the team that represented Nigeria for the first time at a FIFA senior World Cup when the team featured at the 1994 tournament.

According to Elahor, a serious knee injury jeopardised his chance of making the team to the tournament in the United States.

“After the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal I went back to my base (in Danish club Brondby) and I had a knee injury which stopped me from being part of the team to the 1994 World Cup.

“It’s part of those things which I don’t like to comment on. But I was happy with the team because a Nigerian team got to the second round.

“So it was a great tournament for Nigeria and I hope we can get that kind of squad again who would make us proud.”

On the chances of the Super Eagles qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he admitted that it will be very difficult.

“I just pray that we qualify because we are in a very difficult situation now. So we hope we win the rest of the matches and let’s see what will happen in the rest matches.”

The Super Eagles will hope to revive their qualification hopes for the 2026 World Cup when they face Rwanda and South Africa in September.

After six matches played, the Eagles are in fourth place on seven points and are six points behind leaders South Africa.

By James Agberebi



