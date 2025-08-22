EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Target First Victory Vs Man United At Craven Cottage Since 2009

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will be keen to play a key role as Fulham chase their first victory against Manchester United at the Craven Cottage in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Iwobi, Bassey On The March Again

Both players were in action last weekend as Fulham played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton, while the Red Devils opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford.



Fulham’s point came courtesy of a 97th-minute equalizer from super-sub Rodrigo Muniz, who continues to be linked with a move away in the closing days of the transfer window.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: How I Missed Out On Super Eagles Squad To 1994 World Cup –Elahor



Iwobi and Bassey have become an integral part of the Cottagers, and they will be expected to be in the starting lineup against Manchester United.



However, the Red Devils have an excellent record in this fixture, having won each of their last eight away games against Fulham in the Premier League since 2009.

Match Facts

Man United have won three of their last four Premier League games against the Cottagers.

Read Also:Fulham Interested In Nigerian Winger



The Red Devils have also secured three clean sheets in the last four EPL games against Fulham.



Both clubs are winless after their opening games of the new season.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno (GK); Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, King, Iwobi; Jimenez



Man United (3-4-2-1): Onana (GK); Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko



