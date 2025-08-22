Fulham Interested In Nigerian Winger

Fulham have added Basel Nigerian winger Philip Otele to their list of options as manager Marco Silva looks to strengthen his options before the window closes.

According to GIVEMESPORT Otele is available for under €15m. The Cottagers had representatives present in Switzerland on Tuesday for his current employers’ 1-1 Champions League qualifier draw with Copenhagen and are now deciding whether to place an offer.

The 26-year-old is also on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt, with the German side considering whether to place a bid.

Otele – described as ‘incredible’ by former Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu – joined Basel from United Arab Emirates side Al-Wahda following a loan spell in which he scored nine Swiss Super League goals in 18 games.

If the move materialise Otele will join Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

Fulham are open to adding two attackers between now and the end of the window, even if Atalanta and Leeds United target Rodrigo Muniz stays.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Kevin has been a top target for much of the summer, but price remains an issue. Shakhtar are seeking close to €60m.

Fulham have also been working on Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, and have even considered teammate Leandro Trossard. The Belgium winger has now signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium with improved terms, but remains contracted until 2027.

Raheem Sterling is another name of interest to Fulham, but likely only on a loan, with Chelsea prioritising a permanent exit as it stands.



