Tella Eager To Become Super Eagles Regular

Nathan Tella is targeting a place in Nigeria’s squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Tella was omitted from the Super Eagles’ squad to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire where they finished in second position.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is yet to make much impact at the international level, having made just appearances for the three-time African champions.

Tella’s AFCON 2025 Ambition

The winger is behind the trio of Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze in the pecking order in the Super Eagles.

Tella stated that he will do his best to be in the squad for the 2025 AFCON finals which will be hosted by Morocco.

“Because I missed out on the AFCON last year, my first aim is to be in the squad for AFCON 2025 because I saw how well the boys did, and obviously the final was unfortunate,” Tella told the Olympics.

“Seeing the boys representing my country, and our country doing really well, made me proud and that’s what motivated me even more.”

Fight For Selection

Tella however admitted that he must fight to earn a spot in the team.

“To even be selected, I need to show what I can do at club level. I need to take myself to the next step because to play for Nigeria, you’re not just handed the shirt,” he declared.

“You have to earn it. You have work hard for it and then once you get in, it’s to stay in. There’s no better feeling, no bigger achievement than being able to represent your country.”

By Adeboye Amosu



