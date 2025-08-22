NPFL: Nasarawa United Unveil New Players, Target Continental Spot

Nasarawa United have unveiled their new players ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Nasarawa United Chairman, Solomon Babanjah, and Team Manager, Adamu Musa Galle, introduced the new signings.

The unveiled players include, left back, Ikemdinachi Imo Prince, from Enyimba ; Winger, Lawal Akanni from Kwara United FC of Ilorin; Defensive Midfielder, Gozie Umeh from Enyimba FC; Goalkeeper, Olughu Onu Chinemerem from Ikorodu City FC of Lagos; Central Defender, Moses Botia Tsetuan, from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.

Others are are; goalkeeper Ovunda Darlington from Akwa United of Uyo; Central Midfielder, Olawale Olajide from Dragons FC of Benin Republic; Attacking Midfielder, Vincent Akpikpi, from Bendel Insurance of Benin City; Centre Back, Victor Ekioke, and Centre forward, Paul Itim, both from Lobi Stars FC.

Winger, Jofrank Instifanus from Camp Pro FC of Abuja; Goalkeeper, Oladeji Joshua from Crown FC Of Ogbomosho; Centre forward, Sunusi Alhaji Audu, from Mighty Jets of Jos; Centre back, Ojo Johnson from City FC of Abuja; Winger, Eshimutu Gomina from Kano Pillars; Centre Back, Nnoli Samuel from Global Peace Academy of Jos; And winger, Ogodo Samuel from Adamawa United FC were also unveiled.

Some of the unveiled players, donning the Solid Miners’ jerseys, while speaking to the media, expressed their excitement and eagerness to contribute to the success of the Club.

Goalkeeper, Darlington Ovunda, said, “This is a new stage of my professional career. I look forward to a better outing with Nasarawa United compared to the previous one.”

“I have heard so much about Nasarawa United from my professional colleagues. I am glad I am here to contribute my best to the success of the team”, stated Vincent Akpikpi who joined from Bendel Insurance of Benin City.

Central Defender, Moses Tsetuan, described the feeling as homecoming, having played for the Solid Miners in the past.

“It feels so good to be back to where I once played and contributed largely to the team’s success.

“I promise to continue from where I last stopped, but this time around, I will redouble my efforts to help the team achieve its set goals.”

Striker, Paul Itim, assured fans of the Solid Miners of diligently carrying out the task he is employed for by scoring vital goals.

“My task here is to help the team win the NPFL, FA Cup and secure continental slot, all things being equal.”

Nasarawa United will start the new campaign with an away clash with Niger Tornadoes.

Last season, the Solid Miners finished 12th on the table with 52 points.



