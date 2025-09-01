NPFL: Kun Khalifat Raise Financial Alarm, Seek N1b To Fund Debut Campaign

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, new boys Kun Khalifat, have raised financial alarm, revealing that they need not less than N1 billion to prosecute their 2025/2026 debut season in the domestic top- flight, Completesports.com reports.

The ‘KK Boys’ went through a successful NNL outing in their maiden second tier league campaign in the 2024/2025 season, crowning it with promotion ticket after the conclusion of the Super 8 Play-offs in Asaba, Delta State, last June.

Beyond the bliss, Thrills, pomp and pageantry that heralded that feat, lies the club’s cry for financial sustainability in the tough, rough, turbulent campaign in the NPFL.

Michael Amaefule, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the ‘Pride of Imolites’ raised concerns about the club’s ability to fund their 2025/2026 NPFL campaign.

Amaefule revealed that an estimated ₦1 billion would be needed to fund their Premier League campaign.

“We cannot sustain our participation in the Premier League without external assistance”, the young club boss honestly confessed.

“With the right support and sponsorship, we can overcome our present financial hurdles, maintain our NPFL status and achieve greater things together”, the Kun Khalifat boss pleaded.

The ‘KK Boys’ began their top flight campaign with a shock away 0-0 draw versus Rangers.

But just 24-hours before their first topflight home fixture against title holders, Remo Stars, Kun Khalifat began their search for financial reprive with a partnership deal with JT Gymn, a leading name in health and fitness industry.

The partnership with JT Gymn is expected to provide financial relief to the financial pressures as Kun Khalifat FC seek to establish themselves in Nigeria’s top-flight.

By Sab Osuji




