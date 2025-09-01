NPFL: Enyimba Must Be Clinical In Front Of Goal --Eguma

Enyimba FC Technical Adviser Stanley Eguma has disclosed that the team must improve in their finishing in front of goal in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).



He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, on Sunday.



Joseph Abiodun’s early goal was enough to give the People’s Elephant the maximum points in Match Day 2 of the league.

In a chat with the club’s website, Eguma, who expressed satisfaction with the result of the game, urged the players to be clinical in front of the goal.



“The boys showed character, and I am proud of their bravery. Some of them, especially those making their first outing, were naturally a bit jittery, but they gave everything. With more games, they will certainly grow in confidence and deliver even better performances.



“We created so many scoring opportunities but didn’t take them. That’s one area we must improve on. The important thing, however, is that we secured all three points. This win is for our fans who turned out massively. We promise them more exciting results as the season unfolds.”



