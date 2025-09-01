Done Deal: Arokodare Completes Move To Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare, reports Completesports.com.

The Premier League club signed the striker from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk.

Arokodare penned a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The 24-year-old caught the eye with his impressive performances for Genk last season.

The forward was top scorer in the Belgian top-flight with 21 goals.

Arokodare registered 23 goals, and seven assists across all competitions for the Smurfs in the 2024/25 campaign.

The talented striker has started the new season with five appearances for Genk, and netted against Standard Liege earlier last month.

Arokodare started his professional career in Latvia with Valmiera, where he scored 22 goals in 34 matches.

He also played in the Bundesliga for Cologne, and in French Ligue 2 for Amiens SC.

By Adeboye Amosu



