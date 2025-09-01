Arokodare Pens Farewell Message To Genk Ahead Wolves Transfer

Tolu Arokodare has penned an emotional farewell message to Genk supporters ahead of his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare is expected to complete his move to the Premier League club on Monday (today) after passing his medicals.

Wolves will pay Genk €27m for the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old took to the social media to thank the club, and supporters for making his stay memorable.

“After two years with this club and amazing fans, it’s time for me to take the next step in my career,” Arokodare wrote on X.

” I want to take this opportunity to thank every single teammate, coach and supporter who has been with me on this journey and helped me while I’ve been here.

“The city of Genk has been nothing but good to me and it will always be a place that I’ll treasure for the special times I’ve had with you all. I leave proud to have played for this badge and wish the club nothing but success in the future. Thank you for every moment in blue .”

Arokodare was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 21 goals.



