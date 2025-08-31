Atalanta Reject Lookman Bid From Bayern Munich

Atalanta have rejected Bayern Munich bid for Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

According to multiple sources, the Bundesliga champions proposed a paid loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Atalanta are however only open to selling Lookman.

Bayern Munich offered to pay €28m for the option which is way far too low, as his value is €50m.

Tottenham Hotspur, and Galatasaray are also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

The two clubs could be prepared to buy him outright.

Atalanta promised Lookman he could be sold this summer, but only to a club outside Italy so turned down the €42m plus €3m bonus proposal put forward by Inter.

Lookman has been training separately ever since returning from a couple of weeks where he went AWOL in protest.

By Adeboye Amosu



