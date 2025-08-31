Aina Suffers Humiliating Home Defeat With Forest, Milner Sets New EPL Record In Brighton’s Win Vs City

Ola Aina was in action for Nottingham Forest who suffered their first league defeat this season after getting hammered 3-0 by West Ham at the City Ground on Sunday.

While Aina played for 90 minutes, Taiwo Awoniyi was included in the matchday squad.

With the game heading for a goalless draw, West Ham scored three goals in seven minutes towards the end of the tie to record their first win of the league season.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring on 84 minutes and four minutes later Lucas Paqueta doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Then in the 91st minute Callum Wilson got on the score sheet to make it 3-0 to the Hammers.

After three matches played Forest are in ninth on four points and West Ham occupy 15th in the league table.

At the AMEX, Brighton and Hove Albion came from a goal down to beat Manchester City 2-1.

Former City forward James Milner was in target and is now the oldest player, at 39 years, 239 days, to score a penalty in Premier League history.

Erling Haaland put City ahead in the 34th minute before Milner, who came on in the 60th minute, made it 1-1 on 67 minutes.

Then in the 89th minute Brajan Gruda got the winning goal for the home team and also their first league win this campaign.

For Pep Guardiola’s side they have now lost back-to-back league fixtures and are in 12th position.



