NPFL: Bendel Insurance Will Get Better With More Games — Ikhenoba

Bendel Insurance head coach Greg Ikhenoba has expressed confidence his team will get better with more games in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

The Benin Arsenals started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to El-kanemi Warriors last weekend.

Insurance held Shooting Stars to a 1-1 draw in their second game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

Ikhenoba’s Reaction

Ikhenoba assured that he will work on his team’s deficiencies in order to get it right.

He also rued his team’s failure to convert their chances against Shooting Stars.

Read Also:NPFL: Aweroro Thumbs Up Shooting Stars’ Draw With Bendel Insurance

‎” Every coach has his or her philosophy and game plans but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned and that doesn’t mean the team is bad,” he told the club’s media.

‎”We created a lot of scoring chances that our strikers missed. Our strikers were in a hurry to score and ended up throwing away the chances. We will continue to work on the areas we have issues and I am confident we will get it fixed and goals will start coming.”

Immediate Task

‎” Yes,two matches are gone, we have only one point and one goal out of supposedly six points but that is not enough to right my team off,”Ikhenoba declared.

“One point out of six in the first two matches is not the end of the league and will not translate to how we end the league. The league is very fresh,I am confident we will get the job done.”

By Adeboye Amosu



