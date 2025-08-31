NPFL: Aweroro Thumbs Up Shooting Stars’ Draw With Bendel Insurance

Shooting Stars head coach Nurudeen Aweroro has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his side’s clash with Bendel Insurance, reports Completesports.com.

The Ibadan club were held to a 1-1 draw by Bendel Insurance in the Nigeria Premier Football League matchday two encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

Ayodele Ismail gave Shooting Stars the lead after five minutes.

Bendel Insurance got their equaliser through Alex Oweilayefa in the 13th minute.

Aweroro’s Reaction

“It was a tough match with tough challenges, but very rewarding. It started with high intensity and ended with high intensity,” Aweroro said after the game.

“I thank both teams for their effort, but I’m especially happy with my boys because we gave everything, and this result will motivate us going forward.”

Respect For Opponent

Aweroro also acknowledged Insurance’s physicality and resilience in the game.

“I want to thank Bendel Insurance, they gave us a good challenge,” he declared.

“I love their intensity and physical strength, but we matched them and managed the pressure. This result gives us confidence to return home and push for our first win.”

By Adeboye Amosu




