NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars Battle To Thrilling Draw

Bendel Insurance and Shooting Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday two encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

The two teams lost their opening fixtures of the campaign, and were looking to record their first win of the campaign.

Shooting Stars went in front in the fifth minute through Ayodele Ismail.

Ismail moved past his marker before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Joshua Baba.

Bendel Insurance fought back with Alex Oweilayefa equalising in the 13th minute.

The hosts will face Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in their next game.

Shooting Stars will host Ikorodu City in their next game at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

By Adeboye Amosu




