Bundesliga: Tella Grabs Assist In Leverkusen’s Draw With Werder Bremen

Nathan Tella provided an assist as Bayer Leverkusen played out a 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, reports Completesportsports.com.
Tella set up Patrick Schick for the game’s opening goal after five minutes.
The Nigeria international was in action for 87 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.
The winger was replaced by Algerian striker Ibrahim Mazza.
His compatriot Victor Boniface was not named in the matchday squad by Leverkusen.
Bayer Leverkusen are still searching for their first win of the season.
Die Werkself lost 2-1 to TSG Hoffenheim in their opening fixture of the campaign last weekend.
The former Bundesliga champions will host Eintracht Frankfurt in their next league game after the international break.
By Adeboye Amosu
What exactly is the reason Nathan Tella was dropped from the final 23man list for the forth coming word cup aualifiers. I watched during the friendlies. I think he is a good player that deserves to be in the squad. He csn take the place of chukwueze who has refused to grow like Oshmen whom they came together.