EPL: Onyeka Bags Assist As Brentford Fall To Sunderland

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka bagged an assist as Brentford lost 2-1 to Sunderland in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance with the Bees, provided the assist that set up Thiago in the 77th minute to score the opening goal.



Prior to this goal, the visitor had the chance to take the lead in the 59th minute, but Schade missed his penalty.

Read Also:EPL: Big Relief For Amorim As Fernandes Scores Late In Man United, Burnley’s Five-Goal Thriller



After much pressure from Sunderland, the host was rewarded with a penalty in the 82nd minute, which was calmly converted by Le Fee to level parity.



Wilson Isidor headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal the maximum points for Sunderland.



The result moves Sunderland, competing in their first top-flight campaign since 2016-17, up to sixth in the table after their second win in the first three games.



