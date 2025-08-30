Chelsea Cancel Jackson’s Loan Move To Bayern After Delap Injury

Chelsea are pulling out of Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich, Sky Sports reports.

Bayern have been informed that Chelsea will not be able to proceed with the proposed deal due to an injury to Liam Delap against Fulham on Saturday.

The decision to cancel Jackson’s loan was taken after discussions between Chelsea’s football leadership team and head coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson is now expected to return to London and will go straight back into Chelsea’s first-team squad.

He has been training with the first team as there was always the possibility he would stay at the club. Jackson signed an extension last September and his contract runs to 2033.

Speaking about Jackson’s future immediately after Chelsea’s victory over Fulham, Maresca said: “When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one is injured, it probably is not enough.”

Chelsea had accepted a record loan fee of £13m from Bayern for Jackson, with an option to buy the 24-year-old for £56.2m.



