Premier League Legends Slam VAR For Disallowing Fulham’s Goal Vs Chelsea

Fulham were left livid after having a goal controversially ruled out away to Chelsea.

With the game goalless, Josh King thought that he had put Fulham in the lead in the first half.

However, the goal was disallowed following a VAR check, with Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz deemed to have caught Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up.

Replays showed that Muniz only made minimal contact with Chalobah and King was left hugely frustrated at seeing the goal disallowed, with referee Rob Jones coming under scrutiny.

According to Daily Mail, Premier League legends Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand and Shay Given questioned VAR’s decision to disallow the goal.

Carragher wrote on X: “VAR has had a shocking start to the season.”

Meanwhile, Ferdinand wrote: “VAR killing this young man’s moment.”

Given added: “Josh king first @premierleague goal taken away by VAR, total accidental challenge from Muniz , never a foul.”

Had the effort been allowed to stand it would have been King’s first senior goal for Fulham.

To compound Fulham’s misery they ended up suffering a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Joao Pedro put the Blues in front in first half stoppage time, with Enzo Fernandez then netting a penalty in the second half.



