Eintracht Frankfurt In Talks To Sign Super Eagles Midfielder

Eintracht Frankfurt have established contact with Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge for the signing of Raphael Onyedika, reports Completesports.com.

The Eagles, according to Sky Reporter, Patrick Berger, are looking to sign Onyedika on loan with an obligation to buy.

“Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks to sign Raphael Onyedika (24/) from Club Brugge,” Berger wrote on X.

“New round of negotiations expected after the Bundesliga game vs Hoffenheim.

“Loan with obligation to buy discussed – but deal remains complicated. #SGE are also exploring other midfield options. Onyedika one of the options on the list.”

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are also reportedly pushing to sign the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old joined Club Brugge from Danish club Midtylland in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu




