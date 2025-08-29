Wolverhampton Wanderers Agree Deal To Sign Arokodare

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed to sign KRC Genk striker Tolu Arokodare, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare, according to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano will undergo medical tests at Wolves on Saturday.

“Wolves agree deal in principle to sign Tolu Arokodare as new striker from Genk,” Romano wrote on X

“€27m fee agreed with Genk tonight and medical booked on Saturday for #WWFC new striker.

“New important addition for Wolves.”

The 24-year-old was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 21 goals.

The Nigeria international was earlier linked to Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Napoli.

Arokodare will join the growing lists of Super Eagles players currently plying their trade in the English top-flight.

By Adeboye Amosu



