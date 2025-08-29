Why Arsenal Are Favourites To Win EPL This Season –Salah

Mohamed Salah has tipped Arsenal as the favourites to lift this season’s Premier League title.

Arsenal will be guests to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in a clash between two early Premier League title contenders.

The Gunners and the Reds have six points after winning their opening two fixtures, with Tottenham the only other team yet to drop points.

Liverpool opened their campaign with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth before snatching a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle on Monday, courtesy of a stunning 100th-minute winner from 16-year-old debutant Rio Ngumoha.

Despite their attacking firepower, defensive frailties remain a concern for Arne Slot’s men.

They have scored seven goals in their first two fixtures but conceded four, drawing criticism for their vulnerability on the counter-attack.

Arsenal, yet to concede, following a 1-0 win against Manchester United with a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United.

Speaking ahead of the game, Salah told Sky Sports: “Of course that team, I said that a few times today and also at the PFA awards, I said like they are the favourites, because they have a team play together for five, six years, so they understand each other’s game and they have a manager also with the team for five, six years.

“When the team has stuck together for that long, they know each other’s game, so it becomes easier for them.

“But other teams like us and Manchester City changing a lot of players, which is sometimes tricky.

“But again, like team with Pep Guardiola, they are always the favourites.

“But of course, in my opinion, this year Arsenal is number one.”



