Done Deal: Super Eagles Defender Joins Cardiff City

English League One club Cardiff City have completed the signing of Nigeria defender Gabriel Osho.

The 27-year-old joined the Bluebirds on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 outfit AJ Auxerre.

Osho signed a four-year contract with the Welsh club for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Exciting Challenge Ahead

“I’m really happy, and really excited. It’s been a long time in the works, so to finally be here at the stadium and in the city has been good. I’m buzzing to get going,”Osho told the club’s official website.

“Brian played a big part. It’s always important when the player has a good relationship with the manager. I had a really good time at Rochdale, and the connection I built with Brian and the staff there was pretty amazing. I think the relationship really was a contributing factor.

“I’ve been watching the games so far, and the atmosphere is amazing. Hopefully I can feed off the team’s momentum, get going straight away, and just keep the wins and the clean sheets going.”

Osho’s Top-flight Experience

The centre-back spent just one season with Auxerre following his arrival on a free transfer last summer.

Osho made a name for himself during his with Luton Town.

He was part of the Hatters squad that gained promotion to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Osho made 21 top-flight appearances, and scored twice.

By Adeboye Amosu



