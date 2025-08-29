Slot Gives Injury Update On Van Dijk, Mac Allister, Bradley Ahead Of Liverpool vs Arsenal

Arne Slot reported no fresh injury concerns and said Conor Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister have trained this week ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal.

Bradley came off the bench during Monday night’s 3-2 win at Newcastle United after missing the Reds’ previous two games, but Mac Allister was absent from the matchday squad.

Slot also confirmed Virgil van Dijk is fit to face the Gunners in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield after being on the receiving end of a tackle that resulted in Anthony Gordon being sent off on Tyneside.

Also Read: Liverpool Don’t Need Another Striker –Slot Counters Van Dijk

The champions’ head coach was asked if he has any new fitness worries during Friday morning’s pre-match press conference (on liverpoolfc.com) and replied: “No, I don’t think so.

“I think the positive is that Conor Bradley only had one or two training sessions before the Newcastle game, he has trained this week the whole week – [well] not the whole week as there are still two days to go.

“Mac Allister has also started training again so I don’t think we had any injuries coming out of that game [at Newcastle], no. And Virgil is also OK.”

Liverpool pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title last season to land their 20th, same as Manchester United.

The Reds have not beaten Arsenal in the Premier League in the last three seasons.



