2026 WCQ: South Africa Coach Admits Costly Error Vs Lesotho

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos admitted he made a mistake by fielding an ineligible player in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena featured for the Bafana Bafana in the 2-0 victory over the Crocodiles in March.

Mokoena had bagged two bookings in the qualifiers, and ought not to have played against Lesotho.

The mistake could now cost Bafana Bafana three valuable points in the qualifying series.

“If the decision is that we lose three points, then okay, we lose three points,” said Broos.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Coach Wary Of ‘Tough Opponent’ Super Eagles

“But look at the rules, there was no complaint.

“Honestly, we didn’t know Mokoena was suspended, and Lesotho didn’t know either.”

Broos continued: “There was no complaint. Why should we start doubting, being scared or afraid?

“We got a good result in Nigeria and we won in Benin.

“If it’s like that, we’ll fight on the pitch.”

By Adeboye Amosu



