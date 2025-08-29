Mourinho Leaves Fenerbahce After Champions League Exit

Jose Mourinho has left his role as Fenerbahce head coach after just over a year.

Mourinho’s departure comes two days after Fenerbahce were dumped out from the Champions League play-offs by Portuguese giants Benfica.

In a statement on Friday, Fenerbahce said Mourinho had “parted ways” with the club, before thanking the 62-year-old for his efforts.

“We wish him success in his future career,” the statement added.

Mourinho, who has managed 10 clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, guided Fenerbahce to second in the league during his sole season in charge, but his tenure was punctuated by controversy, BBC Sport reports.

Champions Galatasaray said they would “initiate criminal proceedings” against Mourinho, after accusing him of making “racist statements” following a 0-0 draw in February.

Mourinho denied the allegations, saying he is the “opposite” of racist, and filed a lawsuit against the club seeking damages worth £41,000.

Mourinho was a frequent critic of the standard of officiating in Turkey, and was handed a four-match ban – later reduced to two matches – for his comments about referees after the match against Galatasaray.

During his time at Inter Milan, Mourinho won the treble – Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League – in the 2009/2010 season.

He won the UEFA Champions League at FC Porto in 2004 and also won the Europa League the previous season.

Also he landed the Europa League title at Manchester United after a 2-0 win against Ajax.



