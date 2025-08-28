2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Coach Wary Of ‘Tough Opponent’ Super Eagles

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has warned his players to be wary of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Broos’ side side will confront the three-time African champions in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday, September 9.

South Africa currently top spot in Group C with 13 points from six matches.

The Super Eagles sit in fourth position with seven points from same number of matches.

Bafana Bafana will confront the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a matchday seven encounter at the Free State Stadium on Friday, 5 September before taking on Nigeria.

“The biggest mistake the South African players can make is underestimating Lesotho. Remember this Lesotho team held Nigeria to a draw in Nigeria, so we must not make the mistake of underestimating them. We beat Lesotho before, so we must beat them again,” Broos was quoted by IOL.

“We knew from the start that the team we had to beat is Nigeria.

“Even though they started badly, they can still qualify.”

By Adeboye Amosu



