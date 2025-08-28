Havertz Undergoes Surgery On Knee Injury

Arsenal’s German international forward Kai Havertz has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

“Further to sustaining a knee injury after our recent game against Manchester United on 17 August, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews with Kai confirmed that surgery would be required,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“Today, Kai underwent a successful minor surgical procedure. He will shortly begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Havertz suffered the issue after coming off the bench as a second-half replacement for new signing Viktor Gyokeres during the 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

He was quickly ruled out of Arsenal’s maiden home outing against newly-promoted Leeds, which they won 5-0.

Unfortunately, star winger Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard were forced off with respective hamstring and shoulder injuries ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with league champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Also, he was omitted from the Germany squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland, with Arsenal weighing up whether or not the 26-year-old required an operation.



