    ‘Proud To Start This New Adventure’ — Orban Excited With Hellas Verona Move

    Adeboye Amosu

    Nigeria forward Gift Orban is excited with his move to Serie A club Hellas Verona, reports Completesports.com.

    Orban linked up with Hellas Verona from Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim on a season-long loan deal last Wednesday.

    Hellas Verona have the option to sign him for €8m next summer.

    The powerful striker is looking forward to a successful stay with the club.

    “I’m proud to begin this new adventure with such a wonderful club. Thank you for this opportunity—I will give everything on the pitch for these colours. I can’t wait to get started,” Orban wrote on X.

    The 23-year-old joined Hoffenheim from French club Olympic Lyon in January.

    He scored four goals in 13 appearances for the Village club.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

