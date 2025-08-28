‘Proud To Start This New Adventure’ — Orban Excited With Hellas Verona Move

‘

Nigeria forward Gift Orban is excited with his move to Serie A club Hellas Verona, reports Completesports.com.

Orban linked up with Hellas Verona from Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim on a season-long loan deal last Wednesday.

Hellas Verona have the option to sign him for €8m next summer.

The powerful striker is looking forward to a successful stay with the club.

“I’m proud to begin this new adventure with such a wonderful club. Thank you for this opportunity—I will give everything on the pitch for these colours. I can’t wait to get started,” Orban wrote on X.

The 23-year-old joined Hoffenheim from French club Olympic Lyon in January.

He scored four goals in 13 appearances for the Village club.



