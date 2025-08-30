Morocco Edge Out Madagascar In Five-Goal Thriller To Clinch Record Third CHAN Title

Morocco have emerged champions of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after edging out first-time finalist Madagascar 3-2 in the final on Saturday in Nairobi.

The Atlas Lions are now the most successful team in the history of the CHAN after clinching their third title.

Morocco won their first CHAN title in 2018 as host before defending it in 2020.

Oussama Lamlioui netted a brace while Youssef Mehri got Morocco’s other goal.

Also Read: CHAN 2024: Harcourt Makes History In Super Eagles’ Win Over Congo

Clavin Felicite Manohantsoa and Toky Niaina Rakotondraibe were on target for for Madagascar.

To get to the final Morocco defeated former champions Senegal on penalties after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 1-1.

As for Madagascar, they shocked Sudan 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

In the third place match played on Friday, Senegal beat Sudan on penalties. Both teams played 1-1 in regulation time.



By James Agberebi



