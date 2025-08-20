Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    CHAN 2024: Harcourt Makes History In Super Eagles’ Win Over Congo

    Adeboye AmosuBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Ebenezer Harcourt made history following Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Congo at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

    The Sporting Lagos goalkeeper was named in the starting line-up by head coach Eric Chelle for the Group D encounter.

    Harcourt made history as the youngest player to play for the Super Eagles.

    Read Also:CHAN 2024: Congo Coach Laments Defeat To Home Eagles

    The 15-year-old also marked the occasion with a clean sheet.

    Harcourt is currently Nigeria’s U-20 side, Flying Eagles first-choice goalkeeper.

    The youngster was part of the squad that came third at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

    He is now expected to join his teammates in camp in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    1. Chima E Samuels on

      One of the few bright spot in a gloomy league. I hope Remo stars or a decent foreign team snaps him before the disorganised lots contaminates him.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.