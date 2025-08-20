CHAN 2024: Harcourt Makes History In Super Eagles’ Win Over Congo

Ebenezer Harcourt made history following Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Congo at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Sporting Lagos goalkeeper was named in the starting line-up by head coach Eric Chelle for the Group D encounter.

Harcourt made history as the youngest player to play for the Super Eagles.

The 15-year-old also marked the occasion with a clean sheet.

Harcourt is currently Nigeria’s U-20 side, Flying Eagles first-choice goalkeeper.

The youngster was part of the squad that came third at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

He is now expected to join his teammates in camp in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



