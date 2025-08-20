CHAN 2024: Congo Coach Laments Defeat To Home Eagles

Congo coach Barthelemy Ngatsono has lamented his team’s defeat to Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Ngatsono’s side fell to 2-0 defeat against Nigeria in a Group D encounter at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday night.

The Congolese were eliminated from the competition following the defeat.

Defeat To A Superior Opponent

Ngatsono conceded that his team’s fate was sealed by a stronger opponent.

Read Also:‘I Feel Very Proud’ — Oyowah Reacts After Winning MOTM Vs Congo

“As I said before the match, it won’t be easy, especially since Nigeria isn’t exactly an easy team,” Ngatsono was quoted by CAFonline.

“The opponent was able to control the ball. We tried to make some changes in the second half, but we lacked the necessary focus, and that’s what led to our loss in the match.”

Lessons For The Future

Despite his team’s early ouster, Ngatsono remained philosophical, stressing that they gained valuable experience despite the painful outcome.

“The lessons I learned about our national team were the poor preparations before the start of the tournament,” he added.

“However, our young players did not disappoint. Many of them did not prepare sufficiently, which will push us to strive for better preparation in the future.”

By Adeboye Amosu Amosu



