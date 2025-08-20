‘I Feel Very Proud’ — Oyowah Reacts After Winning MOTM Vs Congo

Alex Oyowah has expressed his excitement after winning the Man of the Match award in Nigeria’s victory over Congo, Completesports.com reports.

Eric Chelle’s side defeated the Congolese 2-0 in their last group game at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday night.

Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi got the goals for Nigeria.

Oyowah’s Impressive Debut

Oyowah was handed his first start of the competition by coach Chelle, and he made a big impression.

The 20-year-old reflected on his performance in the game.

“I feel very proud to have been named Man of the Match in our match against Congo,” Oyowah was quoted by CAFonline.

“This is like two opportunities, one for me and one for Nigeria. This is my first match and our last in the group, and we were able to win.”

Pride And Determination

Despite Nigeria’s early exit from the competition, Oyowah and his teammates showed a refusal to bow out meekly. Their motivation was simple: pride.

“We did not want to lose the match despite the elimination,” he said.

“I think the Nigerians feel proud after our victory over Congo. We had nothing to lose. We did not want to lower our heads in this match.

“The most important thing is that we got the three points in our last match and achieved our first victory in this tournament.”

By Adeboye Amosu



