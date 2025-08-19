CHAN 2024: How Super Eagles B Rated In 2-0 Win Vs Congo

Nigeria’s Super Eagles B ended their campaign at this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) with a 2-0 win against Congo.

It was a dead rubber tie as the Super Eagles B had already crashed out no thanks to their defeats against Senegal and Sudan.

Following their impressive win against Congo, here is how Completesports.com rate coach Eric Chelle’s players.

EBENEZER HARCOURT

Was on holiday throughout the match thanks to his defenders who snuffed out every danger. (5)

SODIQ ISMAILA

Provided the assist for the second goal and aside that didn’t really do anything spectacular. (5)

JUNIOR NDUKA

Was commanding in the defence as his leadership helped contain everything thrown at the Super Eagles B backline. (6)

STEPHEN MANYO

Was lucky not to be sent off in the first half for a dangerous tackle. Just like Nduka, Manyo went about his business clearing out every dangerous move by the Congolese. (6)

ABDULRAFIU TAIWO

The left-back was involved in the buildup to the opening goal. Also, he created the chance for the first shot on target for the Super Eagles B in the first half. (6)

ALEX OYOWAH

Made his first start in the tournament and was impressive as he helped out both in defence and in attack. Was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match Award (8)

QUDUS AKANNI

Was full of running and battled hard but also gave the ball away carelessly. (5)

ADEDAYO OLAMILEKAN

Put in a good shift and was energetic but was lucky he didn’t get into trouble following a tough tackle which forced a Congolese player to be substituted. (6)

MICHEAL TOCHUKWU

Also put in a battling performance especially in the midfield as he helped to snuff out every dangerous move by the opponent. (6)

SIKIRU ALIMI

Provided the assist for the first goal with a superb headed knockdown from a cross. Went on to score the second goal with a brilliant header. (7)

ANAS YUSUF

Marked his first start of the competition with a well taken goal. Was a handful for the Congolese defenders. (7)

Substitutes

GODWIN OBAJE

Came on for Alimi in stoppage time and went close with a good shot which went just off target. (5)

IJOMA ANTHONY

Replaced Anas Yusuf very late in the game but didn’t do anything of note.

HADI HARUNA

Also came in late in the encounter as a replacement for Akanni and didn’t do much to be rated.



By James Agberebi



