CHAN 2024: Ekpo Hails Home Eagles Win Vs Congo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has praised the Home Eagles for picking up the maximum points against Congo in Tuesday’s final group game of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).



The Super Eagles, who had already been knocked out following defeats to Senegal and Sudan, produced an improved display in their final group game.



Anas Yusuf broke the deadlock in the 55th minute after Sikiru Alimi’s cushioned header to fire home from close range.



Alimi then sealed the result deep into stoppage time, meeting a cross with a stooping header before being replaced by Godwin Obaje.

Reacting after the game, Ekpo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the team have done enough to restore respect.



“I am happy that the players have done enough to restore some pride with the win against Congo in the CHAN tournament.



“It would have been a big disappointment if the team had lost three straight games at the tournament. So this evening, the players gave out their best to beat Congo and pick their first maximum points.



“I praised the Home Eagles for getting the victory even though they didn’t progress to the next round.”



