CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Bow Out In Style, Edge Congo In Dar Es Salaam

The Home Eagles bowed out from the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in style after the team defeated Congo 2-0 in their final group game on Tuesday.



Nigeria almost took the lead at the blast of the whistle as Anas Yusuf had the chance to score the opening goal, but he blasted his effort over the bar.



However, the Home Eagles survived a penalty scare in the 10th minute after Tochukwu Michael fouled a Congolese player in the penalty box, only to be rescued by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



The Congolese could have broken the deadlock in the 27th minute after a mix-up in the Eagles defence, but Japhet Mankou failed to capitalize on it.



In the 33rd minute, Nigeria also had their own fair chance of goal scoring after Akanni’s header went straight into the hands of the Congo goalkeeper.

The team again survived another scare in the 38 minutes after a VAR check for a possible red card on Stephen Manyo for a challenge on a Congolese player was later awarded as a yellow card.



At the start of the second half, the Home Eagles eventually broke the deadlock in the 56th minute after a cross from the left wing was headed down by Sikiru Alimi for Yusuf to finish with his right foot in front of goal.



Since the beginning of the second half, the Congolese have found it difficult to control possession as the Home Eagles have dominated play and asked many questions.

In the 78th minute, Adedayo Olamilekan was issued a yellow card after a strong challenge on a Congolese player. He became the second Nigerian player to enter the referee’s book after Stephen Manyo.



Nigeria almost doubled their lead in the 82nd minute after Ismaila found himself in the right position, but his left-foot shot didn’t cause any effect.



Congo’s Atipo was shown a straight red card for a rough tackle on Alimi in the 92nd minute.



Nigeria made it 2-0 in the 93rd minute thanks to a superb header from Alimi to finally seal the maximum points for the team.







