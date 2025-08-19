South African Giants Sign Nigerian Striker Ighodaro

South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the signing in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of another striker, Etiosa Ighodaro.

“The 24-year-old Nigerian arrived in South Africa in July 2021 and has played for several PSL outfits, scoring a total of 25 goals in 97 appearances. He spent last season on loan with AmaZulu FC.

“The forward will wear jersey number #50 in Amakhosi colours.”

Introducing the Club’s latest signing, Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. said:”We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family. We’re excited that he has joined our journey.

“His passion, work rate and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the Gold & Black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi.”

Ighodaro spent the past five seasons in South Africa after being signed by Sundowns from Abuja College.

However, he never featured for the PSL champions, instead going out on loan to several clubs, including AmaZulu, University of Pretoria (Tuks), Chippa United, and SuperSport United (now Siwelele FC).



