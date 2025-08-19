Solution FC Gaffer Ezema Confirms Appointment As Golden Eaglets Assistant Coach

Gabriel Ezema, Head Coach of Solution FC, a second tier league side, has confirmed his latest appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, as Assistant Coach of the U-17 National Team, Golden Eaglets, Completesports.com reports.

“Yes, that’s true. You’re right and I thank God for everything,” the young tactician responded when Completesports.com spoke to him on Monday.

Ezema arrived Solution FC last term and masterminded the NNL club’s near top two finish in their Southern Conference A campaign.

He had previously held managerial spell at Sporting FC Lagos, before a truncated move to Kano Pillars.

Ezema will assist Manu Garba in tinkering the Nigeria’s national U-17 football as they prepare for the 2026 CAF U-17 AFCON qualifiers with eyes firmly set on quallifying for the Qatar 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals .

By Sab Osuji



