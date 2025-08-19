Lookman Returns To Atalanta Training

Ademola Lookman has returned to Bergamo, and is preparing to train with his Atalanta teammates.

Lookman shunned training for several days without permission to force a move to Inter Milan.

The winger also released a statement accusing his employers of breaking promises and treating him poorly as a ‘human being and professional footballer’.

Inter Milan have decided to withdraw from the race to sign him this summer after they could not reach an agreement with Atalanta.

Read Also:Top 10 Most Expensive Nigerian Football Transfers | Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi & More

Dea CEO Luca Percassi later confirmed that there was an agreement in place that allowed Lookman to leave the club under the right conditions this summer, but only for ‘big’ teams that are located outside Serie A, which complicated a deal between Inter and Atalanta.

According to Sky Sport, the Nigeria international was accompanied to training on Tuesday by his father and a friend.

The 27-year-old will now await sanctions by the Bergamo club.

Atalanta will get their league campaign underway with a visit from newly-promoted Pisa on Sunday evening.

By Adeboye Amosu



