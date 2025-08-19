CHAN 2024: Chelle Reveals Motivation Behind Super Eagles B’s 2-0 Win Against Congo

Eric Chelle has said the thoughts of not returning to Nigeria without a point motivated the Super Eagles B players to go all out and defeat Congo.

Second half goals from Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi, who also provided the assist for the first goal, sealed a 2-0 win for the Super Eagles B team in their final group match at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

While the Nigerian side had already exited the tournament following defeats to Senegal and Sudan, Congo needed to win to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Also Read: CHAN 2024: How Super Eagles B Rated In 2-0 Win Vs Congo

At the end of the group matches, Sudan finished top on five points, Senegal second also on five points, the Super Eagles B placed third on three points and Congo fourrh on two points.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Chelle said:”We deserve to win this game because we had possession and we tried to play and during the first half we missed the last technical skill, the last pass or the last through ball.

“The players gave an answer, they did not want to return to Nigeria without any point but they need to improve. when you play in tournaments you need to have some experience.”

Reflecting on the losses to both Senegal and Sudan, the Malian added:”Senegal have great experience, they scored against us with our first mistake and against Sudan the pressure was so big.”

By James Agberebi



