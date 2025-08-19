CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Will Learn From Early Ouster — Amoo

Former international Fatai Amoo believed the home-based Super Eagles will learn from their early exit at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Eric Chelle’s side failed to progress beyond the group stage at the competition.

The Eagles lost their opening two games against defending champions Senegal, and Sudan.

They however bowed out of the competition with a morale- boosting 2-0 victory over Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Tuesday night.

Anas Yusuf, and Godwin Obaje scored both goals for Nigeria.

Valuable Experience For The Future

“It was a tough outing for the team. Everyone expected them to do better, but you know sometimes in football things don’t usually go your way,” Amoo told Completesports.com.

“They didn’t perform badly in the first game against Senegal , but they lost. The second game against Sudan was really bad.

“It’s a good thing that they ended the competition with a win. The experience garnered at the competition will be valuable for the players in future.”

Pride Restored

Nigeria finished third in Group D with three points from three games.

Sudan claimed top spot thanks to their superior goal difference (+4 to Senegal’s +1).

The two countries now march on to the quarter-finals, where their defensive discipline will be sternly tested.

By Adeboye Amosu



