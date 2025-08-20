Super Eagles Striker Attracting Interest From Napoli

Serie A champions Napoli have expressed interest in Genk and Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare.

This is according to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, Napoli shifted their attention to Arokodare after Romelu Lukaku suffered a muscle injury

during a pre-season encounter.

The injury means Lukaku will be out of action for the early part of the new campaign.

Now Romano is stating that Napoli are in the transfer market to strengthen their forward line, with Arokodare emerging as a top target.

Romano dislcosed that Napoli contacted with Arokodare’s representatives on Tuesday, as they eye a replacement for Lukaku.

Arokodare was the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season, scoring 21 goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances.



Napoli recently sold Arokodare’s Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen to Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray for a record transfer.

Aside from Napoli expressing interest in Arokodare, they have also being linked with Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.

The Danish striker was not included in Manchester United’s squad for their Premier League opener against Arsenal which ended in defeat.



