Premier League New Boys Interested In Arokodare

Premier League new boys Burnley are the latest club to be linked with KRC Genk striker Tolu Arokodare.

According to the Telegraph, the Clarets are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Arokodare was one of the top performers in the Belgian Pro League last season.

The Nigeria international won the top scorer award, netting 21 times, and providing five assists in 40 league appearances.

The 24-year-old also won the Ebony Shoe award for the best African player in the Belgian top-flight.

Arokodare is one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe at the moment.

The player has been linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.

Another Premier League club Fulham have been credited with an interest in.the player.



