Arokodare Will Make Big Transfer — Genk Chief De Conde

Genk sporting director Dimitri De Condé says he expects Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare to leave the club this summer.

Arokodare has attracted the interest of a number of top clubs in Europe following his impressive displays for the Smurfs last season.

Premier League club Fulham are the latest club to be linked with the former Cologne player, according to The Sun.

Read Also:CHAN 2024: Holders Senegal Open Camp Ahead Home Eagles Clash

Manchester United, AC Milan as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have all been credited with an interest in the striker.

De Conde declared that there is perfect chance that Arokodare will leave for a major league this summer.

“I estimate the chance of a possible departure of our top scorer at 99 percent,” he stated.

The 24-year-old was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 21 goals, and five assists from 40 appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



