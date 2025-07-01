CHAN 2024: Holders Senegal Open Camp Ahead Home Eagles Clash

Defending champions Senegal have started preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).﻿

The players, and their officials converged at the at the Jules François Bocandé Technical Development Centre in Toubab Dialaw on Monday.

“The training programme will run from June 30 to July 11 in Toubab Dialaw as part of preparations for Senegal’s participation in CHAN 2024,” the Senegalese Football Federation,FSF, said.

A total of 28 players have been selected for the initial phase of preparations, with several drawn from top-performing clubs in the Senegalese domestic league.

Teungueth FC, reigning champions of Ligue 1, boasts the highest number of representatives with four players earning call-ups.

The camp is designed to give the players a head start in terms of tactical routines, fitness management, and team cohesion, as the Teranga Lions A’ look to retain the title they won in Algeria in 2023.

Senegal are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan, and Congo.

They will face Nigeria in their opening fixture at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August.

The upcoming camp will allow coaches and technical staff to assess form, fitness, and chemistry among the selected players, most of whom have been standout performers in domestic competitions.

This pre-tournament phase is expected to culminate in a series of test matches that will offer valuable game time before the final squad for CHAN is announced.

With the likes of Generation Foot, AS Pikine, Casa Sports, and ASC Jaraaf also contributing key players, the team will blend experience with youthful energy as they prepare to face some of the continent’s fiercest local talent.

The CHAN tournament, held every two years, is reserved exclusively for players active in their national leagues.

It offers a vital platform for emerging talents to gain international exposure and is considered a critical development pipeline for African football.



