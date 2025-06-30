WAFCON 2024: Madugu Demands More From Super Falcons Despite Win Over Ghana ‎

‎

‎Head coach Justine Madugu insisted on Monday that Nigeria’s Super Falcons must continue to improve in several areas, despite an emphatic 3-1 win over Ghana’s Black Queens in a friendly in Casablanca on Sunday evening.

‎

‎

‎Goals by Mexico-based Chinwendu Ihezuo, Asisat Oshoala and captain Rasheedat Ajibade affirmed the Falcons’ supremacy over the Queens, at a closed-door game played at the Ziaida Palace Benslimane field.

‎

‎

‎“The match gave us the opportunity of having the full squad together to really assess our strength as a team, and build on team cohesion, coordination and on various combinations,”Madugu told thenff.com.

‎

‎

‎“It will always be work in progress, but we are very focused on our realisable and achievable target of Mission X. The girls are ready and are showing real hunger for victory and team spirit is high. We are looking forward to our first match on Sunday against Tunisia.”

‎

‎

‎The victory over Ghana’s Black Queens extended Madugu’s stellar record with the Super Falcons. He was in charge when the Falcons easily surged past Ethiopia in the qualifying race for the 2024 Olympics, and also led the team to crush Cape Verde to secure qualification for the 13th Women AFCON, which kicks off on Saturday.

‎

‎

‎Last year, Madugu led the Falcons to rout Algeria’s senior girls in two friendly matches in Ikenne and Lagos, and restricted France to an odd-goal victory in another friendly match in France in November.

‎

‎This year, Madugu has led the Super Falcons to a 2-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly game in Cameroon, and on Monday last week, picked a team that fought hard against Portugal in a 0-0 draw in Lisbon.

‎

‎“We will continue to work on our weak areas, and I believe that by the time of our first match, we will be ready,” Madugu added.

‎



