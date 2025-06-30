Friendly: Abiodun Delighted With Super Falcons Win Against Ghana

Deborah Abiodun has expressed her delight following the Super Falcons 3-1 win against Black Queens of Ghana in a friendly match in Morocco on Sunday.

The Super Falcons continued their preparation for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a behind closed doors encounter with their West African rivals.

Abiodun was named in the starting line-up for the nine-time African champions as goals from Chiwendu Ihezuo, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade secured the win.

The Super Falcons are now unbeaten in their last three matches, and have scored five goals and conceded just one goal.

Reflecting on the win against Ghana, Abiodun said it is important for her side as they prepare for the continental showpiece.

“It was a good training match especially against a team like Ghana who bring the physicality and I think it’s very good for the team (Super Falcons),” she told Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV.

“It’s like a step (friendly with Ghana) towards our main aim of this competition (WAFCON), keep winning regardless whether it’s a friendly game or competitive game, and despite the weather we were able to get the result.”

The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana.

They will open their campaign against Tunisia on July 6th and take on Botswana on July 10.

Then on July 13, they will end the group phase with a clash against another north African side Algeria.

By James Agberebi



