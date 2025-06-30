Close Menu
    AEK Athens Coach Rules Out Move For Dessers

    Adeboye Amosu

    AEK Athens head coach Marko Nikolic has ruled out a move for Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers, Completesports.com reports.

    The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to the Greek outfit.

    Dessers has reportedly agreed personal terms with the 13th time Greek Super League champions.

    Nikolic has however said they are not looking to sign a new striker.

    “No, because in attack we are good with Zini, Pierrot, Martial and even Eliasson,” the Serbian was quoted by the Daily Record.

    “We are working on the left-back, but we have time. Full-backs on the market are always a difficult matter. It is not a big issue, we are also looking for a player for another position.”

    The 30-year-old was top scorer in the Scottish Premiership last season with 18 goals.

