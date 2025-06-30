FIFA CWC: Ibrahimovic Blasts Inter Miami Players For Letting Messi Down In Defeat To PSG

Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has blasted Inter Miami players for letting Lionel Messi down in their heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French Ligue 1 giants hammered Inter Miami 4-0, with all the goals coming in the first half, to progress into the quarter-finals.

Luis Enrique side will now face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who defeated Flamengo 4-2 in Sunday’s round of 16 clash.

Despite his teammates failing to live up expectations, Messi stood out orchestrating passes and building moves for his team, but Inter Miami weren’t a match for PSG.

The result of the match saw Messi being trolled, with many fans saying that the Argentine great is well past his prime.

However, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Ibrahimovic wasn’t in agreement.

“Messi’s defeat? No, no, don’t talk about the defeat as if it were his fault! Messi didn’t lose, Inter Miami did! Have you seen the team? Messi plays with statues, not teammates! If he was in a real team, in Paris, Manchester, in any of the big teams, you’d have seen the real lion,” Ibrahimovic, also a former PSG star told Foot Mercato.

“Messi only plays because he loves the game, because he can still do what 99% of players can’t! But he’s surrounded by those who run around like they’re carrying bags of cement!”

Zlatan also berated those questioning Messi, saying the standard of players he was with and the level of the Major League Soccer (MLS) he features is extremely low.

“There are no coaches, no stars, not even players who understand how to move without the ball! You want to blame Messi? When he plays with Ronaldo, with Mbappé, with Haaland, with Zlatan. Then you can talk! But today? No, no, no, no, no.”

Ibrahimovic feels Messi can still perform at the top level, but needs better teammates.

He added: “But be careful, if you give him a real team, he’ll burn down the stadium again! Because, quite simply. Messi is still Messi, but today? It’s not his defeat, it’s the defeat of Inter Miami and of football.”



