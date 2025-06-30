Omeruo Must Play Consistently At CFR Cluj –Udeze

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has advised Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo to play consistently at CFR Cluj if he must make a return to the senior national team.



Recall that Omeruo recently signed for the Romanian club on a free transfer as part of the club’s summer recruitment drive.



Reacting to his transfer, Udeze, in a chat with Footy Africa, stated that he remains a top defender but needs to show more consistency with his game at CFR Cluj.

“Whether we like it or not, he is someone we need. He gives his all whenever he plays. His mentality is top-notch. He is exactly the kind of player we need in the Super Eagles.



“What he needs to do to get back into the national set-up is to be consistent at his club, be a starter, and the rest will follow.



“He is still an important player for us, but he needs to start playing regular football with his new club, improve his physical condition, and see how he can come in and help us — if the Super Eagles manager extends him an invitation.”



