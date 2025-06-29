FIFA CWC: We Did An Excellent Job – Enrique Reflects On PSG’s 4-0 Win Against Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Luis Enrique has said his team did an excellent job on Inter Miami, in their Club World Cup round of 16 clash on Sunday.

PSG raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half thanks to a brace from Joao Neves’, a solitary strike from Achraf Hakimi and an own goal by an Inter Miami player.

Speaking after the comfortable win, Enrique praised his players for their impressive performance.

“It is difficult to play against players of this calibre, it was difficult, but I think as a team we did an excellent job,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“There’s a visible difference between the first and second halves… their quality is evident, and I think we deserved the victory.

“It was harder than it may seem, after the first half.”

The treble-winning coach said his PSG team are in spectacular form and are hoping to win the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

“Clearly, we are experiencing a historic season for our club, we aim to go far in this competition,” continued Enrique.

Also Read: CAF To Launch New Trophy For WAFCON 2024

“We are in the quarter-finals, with only eight teams remaining. Our goal is to progress as far as possible and to compete for the trophy. But for that, we need to overcome two more knock-out rounds.

“The season is very long, as it is for all teams, but the motivation to be competitive is there.”

PSG will now face either Bayern Munich or Flamengo in the quarter-finals on July 5th.

Meanwhile, other teams who have booked their place in the quarter-finals are Palmeiras and Chelsea.



